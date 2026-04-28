LongForm LAM DONG DIVERSIFIES COASTAL TOURISM WITH ADVENTURE, ISLAND-LINKED EXPERIENCES Coastal tourism in the central province of Lam Dong is gaining renewed momentum as the province taps into its largely untouched landscapes and distinctive natural appeal. Recently, new tourism products, particularly adventure, forest exploration and island-conquering tours, have drawn growing numbers of visitors, especially young travellers, opening up fresh directions for diversifying the province’s tourism offerings.

Lam Dong province is believed to hold strong potential for coastal tourism development thanks to many pristine and almost unexplored destinations. Photo: VNA

Conquering Noc Tru peak

The scenic beauty of Ta Cu Mountain, a recognised national landscape site in Lam Dong province. Photo: VNA

Standing at 694 metres above sea level, Ta Cu Mountain in Ham Thuan Nam is a well-known destination. In addition to the historic Linh Son Truong Tho Pagoda and the 49-metre reclining Buddha statue depicting “Sakyamuni entering nirvana”, the site is also noted for its vast nature reserve, rich biodiversity and emerging adventure tourism activities.

Ta Cu Mountain is an ideal destination for travellers seeking spiritual tourism, trekking experiences, and pristine forests. Photo: VNA

Located about 28 km from Phan Thiet, Ta Cu Mountain is ideal for trekking enthusiasts seeking to explore primary forest landscapes. Visitors can follow a trail of more than 1,000 stone steps or take on the more demanding route to Noc Tru - the mountain’s highest peak - which involves navigating winding paths and rugged terrain. The approximately 5-km climb takes around four hours and is best suited to physically fit travellers looking for a challenging, nature-immersive experience.

“ "The ascent to Noc Tru is particularly demanding as there are sections without clear trails, requiring climbers to traverse steep rock faces and dense forest." Do Huu Thuy, a local guide

The first 3 km of the journey is relatively moderate, serving as a warm-up, while the remaining 2 km presents steep slopes, narrow paths and thicker vegetation, posing a true test of endurance.

Ta Cu Nature Reserve, spanning approximately 11,886 hectares, is an attractive destination for those drawn to unspoiled wilderness and rich biodiversity. Photo: VNA

Situated within the Ta Cu Nature Reserve, the route offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse ecosystem with over 1,000 plant species and hundreds of animal species, including rare ones listed in the Red Book. The more challenging sections have proven especially appealing to young adventurers eager to conquer natural obstacles.

The trek to conquer Noc Tru Peak has become a magnet for young adventurers passionate about exploration and testing their limits in nature. Photo: VNA

Tourism operators reported a sharp rise in visitor numbers, with arrivals to Ta Cu increasing by 150% year-on-year since early 2026. Notably, interest in the Noc Tru trekking tour has surged, reflecting growing demand for experiential and adventure-based tourism. Beyond the physical challenge, the journey offers an opportunity to immerse oneself in pristine nature and connect with spiritual heritage.

Strengthening island–mainland linkages

To fully tap its tourism advantages, Lam Dong is promoting integrated tours linking inland adventure experiences with coastal and island destinations, with a focus on Phu Quy special zone.

The unspoiled beauty of the coastal area around Phu Quy Flag Tower. Photo: VNA

Located about 120 km southeast of Phan Thiet, Phu Quy special zone, formed through the merger of Long Hai, Ngu Phung and Tam Thanh communes, covers 18 sq.km and has a population of around 32,000. The island is widely regarded as a pristine destination, well-suited to travellers seeking nature-based exploration.

“ Phu Quy special zone has prioritised green, environmentally friendly tourism development, working with travel companies to improve transport services and ensure visitor safety, while maintaining clean and sustainable conditions at tourist sites. Le Hong Loi, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quy special zone

At present, five high-speed vessels operate on the Phan Thiet – Phu Quy route, meeting travel demand for both residents and visitors. In addition, six canoes provide tours around the island and to nearby islets, including Hon Tranh, a popular destination for its unspoiled scenery, clear waters and suitability for activities such as coral diving and stand-up paddleboarding. Other attractions on the island include the sovereignty flagpole, Bai Nho – Ganh Hang, Linh Son Pagoda and Cao Cat Mountain, as well as cultural and historical sites such as the Master’s Tomb complex and floating fish farms.

Destinations on Phu Quy Island continue to draw visitors. Photo: VNA

“ In recent times, tours to explore Hon Tranh, located about 1.5 km from Phu Quy, have consistently been a top choice among visitors. The islet lures tourists with its pristine setting and dramatic scenery, often likened to landscapes from dinosaur-themed films. Its crystal-clear waters are particularly well-suited for activities such as coral diving and paddleboarding, which are highly sought after by visitors. Nguyen Thanh Phong from Phu Quy Tourist

Visitors enjoy stand-up paddleboarding and snorkelling to explore coral reefs off Bai Can Beach. Photo: VNA

“ I first learn about Phu Quy through social media. Upon arrival, I am impressed by its untouched, distinctive beauty and clear blue waters, making it an ideal destination for those seeking exploration and new experiences. The island offers many experiences I have never encountered before. Doan Thi Thu Trang, a visitor from Hanoi

The island has recently received provincial approval for a 50-hectare high-end integrated resort zoning plan in Thuong Chau hamlet. The area is being oriented to attract investment in premium tourism, including beach leisure, marine sports, coral diving and culinary services.

Diving around Phu Quy Island offers visitors unforgettable experiences of the ocean’s beauty. Photo: VNA

According to Dinh Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of Lam Dong, Phu Quy holds significant tourism potential, particularly in marine tourism, with many unspoiled beaches suitable for both adventure and high-end travel. Given these advantages, he stressed that tourism development should focus on both scale and quality. Community-based tourism, he added, aligns with broader industry trends, and local households could be enabled to expand tourism services in line with actual development needs. The province has also conducted surveys to strengthen linkages among tourism businesses and develop distinctive, green and sustainable island tourism products.

A delegation from the People’s Committee of Lam Dong province, along with local authorities and tourism businesses, conducts a field survey to assess the potential for developing new tourism sites on Phu Quy Island. Photo: VNA

In the first quarter of 2026, international tourist arrivals to Lam Dong rose by 27.43% year-on-year. By enhancing connectivity among coastal, island and inland tourism products, including trekking routes, the province expects to strengthen regional linkages and position tourism as a key economic sector in the coming period./.