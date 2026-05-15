Blog A LONG-TERM STRATEGY FOR A HEALTHIER VIETNAM

Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo underscores the pivotal role of physical exercise and sports as a breakthrough solution, shifting the mindset from “treatment” to “proactive health protection and improvement.” It is seen as a “golden key” to enhancing the physical fitness and health of the Vietnamese people.

Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo underscores the pivotal role of physical exercise and sports as a breakthrough solution, shifting the mindset from “treatment” to “proactive health protection and improvement.” It is seen as a “golden key” to enhancing the physical fitness and health of the Vietnamese people, providing strong momentum for the widespread development of sports movements toward building a healthy, dynamic and sustainable nation.

Nearly 20,000 runners participate in the “My Vietnam 2025” race. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution No.72 sets ambitious targets for 2030

1 Increasing the average height of children and adolescents aged 1–18 by at least 1.5 cm 2 Raising life expectancy to 75.5 years, with at least 68 years lived in good health 3 Reducing the burden of disease, better control health risk factors 4 Ensuring that vaccination coverage under the national immunisation programme exceeds 95% 5 Rising the proportion of people engaging in regular physical activity by 10% 6 Implementing stronger measures to control risks such as alcohol consumption, tobacco use and environmental pollution 6 Ensuring that all citizens have access to quality, comprehensive healthcare services

From 2026 onward, every citizen will be entitled to at least one free annual health check-ups or screening, and will have electronic health records to enable lifelong health management, gradually reducing medical costs.

By 2030, basic hospital fees will be waived under health insurance, in line with a defined roadmap.

All commune-level health stations will be upgraded in terms of infrastructure, equipment and personnel, with each facility expected to have at least four or five doctors by 2027. The rate of health insurance-covered examinations and treatments at grassroots health stations is targeted to exceed 20%.

Health insurance coverage is projected to surpass 95% of the population by 2026 and reach universal coverage by 2030, alongside the development of diverse health insurance schemes.

Looking ahead to 2045

Vietnam aims to ensure a high-quality living environment, with health indicators and essential healthcare coverage on par with developed countries in the region and the world.

Life expectancy is expected to exceed 80 years, with more than 71 years in good health, while the physical stature and fitness of Vietnamese youth will match those of countries with similar levels of development.

The healthcare system will be modern, equitable, efficient and sustainable, prioritising disease prevention and meeting increasingly diverse healthcare needs.

“ The designation of April 7 – World Health Day – as “National Health Day” reinforces the importance of physical exercise as a long-term strategy to improve population health and the quality of human resources.

Ho Chi Minh City responds to the National Health Day 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Breakthrough solutions for sports development

Resolution 72 not only provides strategic direction but also introduces practical measures to make sports more accessible. A key focus is on planning and improving the efficiency of public cultural and sports facilities. As spaces for physical activity, from parks and community centres to local playgrounds, become more accessible, exercise is expected to become an integral part of daily life.

The resolution also places strong emphasis on physical education in schools, integrating nutrition and exercise into curricula to build a solid foundation for young people from an early age. Coordination between the education and health sectors, along with expert guidance, is helping establish scientific and safe training practices suited to the Vietnamese population.

Promoting physical education and sports in schools (Photo: VNA)









According to President of the Vietnam Society of Sports Medicine Dr. Nguyen Manh Thang, sports medicine plays a key role in optimising nutrition, recovery and health monitoring, while preventing injuries through proper training and risk assessment. For the general public, it offers guidance on safe exercise, reduces injury risks and improves overall health.

For a healthier Vietnam (Video: VNA)

Toward a prosperous future

Implementing Resolution 72 is a concrete step toward realising the aspiration that “strong people make a prosperous nation.” Closer integration between preventive healthcare and sports is expected to ease pressure on the healthcare system, reduce costs for families and improve quality of life.

Implementing Resolution 72 is part of efforts to realise the aspiration that “strong people make a prosperous nation”. (Photo: VNA)

A vibrant grassroots sports movement will also help identify and nurture talent, while preserving traditional sports and folk games. Many young athletes are already being discovered through local competitions and advancing to provincial and national teams, contributing to Vietnam’s sporting achievements on the international stage.

While folk games are being revived and promoted, widespread grassroots sports movements also create opportunities to discover talents in traditional sports. In the photo: The unique water ball wrestling festival in Van village of Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

With strong commitment from authorities and active participation from the public, Resolution 72 is expected to create a nationwide momentum for healthier, more active lifestyles, contributing meaningfully to the country’s sustainable development./.