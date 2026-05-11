Blog CON CO “STEEL ISLAND”: A GREEN GEM IN THE OPEN SEA Rising from the vast waters off Vietnam’s central coast, Con Co Island, once dubbed a “steel island” during wartime, now stands at the threshold of a new journey: becoming a tourism and service hub linked to its frontline role in the East Sea.

A “green gem” in the open sea

Unlike well-established destinations, this small island quietly preserves its layered heritage: tens-of-thousands-year-old basalt formations, pristine tropical forests and enduring wartime memories. Together, they create a distinctive “green gem” in the open sea, subtle yet captivating enough to hold any visitor.

If history alone defined it, Con Co might remain a “red address” of revolutionary tradition. What truly sets it apart, however, is its unique ecosystem, one that has gradually regenerated after the war. Just a short walk from the shoreline reveals dense and multi-layered tropical forest, where sunlight filters through the canopy, casting shifting patterns across the ground. The setting feels both untouched and alive.

The summit of the Con Co Island lighthouse offers a panoramic view across the open sea. (Photo: VNA)

Tourists explore Con Co Island by electric vehicle. (Photo: VNA)

A11 Base Point in the Con Co Special Zone stands as one of the markers affirming Vietnam’s national sovereignty at sea, while the Military Medical Bunker preserves memories of fierce wartime years and the sacrifices of soldiers and residents on the frontline island. (Photo: VNA)

Beneath the surface lies another vibrant world. Tran Xuan Canh, Deputy Director of the Con Co Island Marine Reserve Management Board, said the 4,300ha reserve is home to 954 species, including more than 260 fish species and 137 coral species, and some of reefs here are among the best-developed in Vietnam. Rich marine resources such as lobster, sea cucumber, cuttlefish, grouper, snapper, butterflyfish and giant oysters further enrich this ecosystem.

Today, Con Co is no longer solely a military island, yet it has not fully emerged as a tourism destination. It exists in a transitional state, between preservation and development, between quietness and expectation.

The Con Co Island Marine Reserve Management Board said the 4,300ha reserve is home to 954 species, including more than 260 fish species and 137 coral species.

A visitor explores coral reefs off Con Co Island. (Photo: VNA)

Pham Hai Quynh, Director of the Asian Tourism Development Institute, noted that while some places must be built up to attract visitors, others derive value simply from being preserved. Con Co, he said, belongs to the latter. Visitors come not only for its seascapes but also to experience its story, a story of an island shaped by war and now learning to embrace a new development path.

From a “steel island” of the past, Con Co is gradually becoming a “green island” of peace, a gem in the open sea awakening in its own way, slowly yet steadily.

Transforming Con Co into a tourism hub

During a visit on October 16, 2024, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed strong impressions of the island’s rare natural beauty and also underscored its strategic importance within Vietnam’s maritime strategy. He stressed that development must go hand in hand with protection.

He called on Quang Tri province to develop Con Co into a tourism and service centre tied to its frontline role in the East Sea while strengthening defence and security to ensure political stability and social order, laying a solid cornerstone for socio-economic growth. He also urged businesses, investors and relevant agencies to join the development process.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits Con Co Island in October 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Van Hoan, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Quang Tri is drafting its tourism development plan for 2026–2030, focusing on strong incentive mechanisms to attract investment. However, experts noted that more flexible, robust and experimental policies are needed to create a real breakthrough, given the island’s small scale but high strategic value.

Con Co “steel island”: a green gem in the open sea (Video: VNA)

Tran Xuan Anh, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Con Co special zone, emphasised a development approach of being “small but refined, limited but high quality”. More than half a century ago, Con Co was a frontline outpost at sea. Today, it faces a new mission: to become a driver of the marine economy.

The journey from a “steel island” to a “tourism island” reflects not only a functional shift but also a test of development thinking. In that journey, a distinctive and flexible policy framework will be the key to unlocking growth. With an appropriate approach, this “green gem” in the open sea can move beyond potential to truly shine as a unique highlight on Vietnam’s maritime tourism map./.