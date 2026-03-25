YOUNG TRAILBLAZERS POWER VIETNAM'S DIGITAL FUTURE With their knowledge, dynamism, and aspiration for innovation, Vietnamese youth are helping spread digital skills within the community, promote innovation, and generate new momentum for national development on the journey toward building a digital government, digital economy, and digital society. A youth union member in Hoan Kiem ward, Hanoi, assist residents in using smart devices, accessing the internet safely, and using online public services. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation is an unstoppable trend, driving the renewal of growth models, enhancing governance, and improving the quality of life. In this shift, young people – armed with knowledge, adaptability to new technologies, and creativity – are stepping up as a leading force.

From helping people access digital services and spreading digital skills in the community to launching innovative startups, Vietnamese youth are playing an important role in bringing digital transformation into everyday life.

Responding to the “Three Readiness” movement, young people in then Ha Tay province eagerly set off for the battlefield in August 1964, after the US expands its air attacks to the North. (Photo: VNA) Young people in Dong Thap province engage in startup models. In the photo: A young man in Dong Thap earns around 120 million VND per year from growing Thai custard apples. (Photo: VNA) As many as 500 youth union members in Quang Tri province are mobilised for forming five youth volunteer teams to help schools clean up after floods. (Photo: VNA) Members of the Business Bloc’s Youth Union chapter in Gia Lai province carry out a “Youth garden” project at the Quy Nhon Forestry Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)

Throughout Vietnam’s revolutionary history, young people have always been at the forefront, taking on new and challenging tasks for the nation. From the “Three Readinesses” movement in the North, the “Five Volunteerisms” movement in the South during the struggle for independence, to initiatives such as “Youth Entrepreneurship” and “Creative Youth” in the Doi moi (renewal) period, the pioneering spirit of young people has consistently served as a vital driver for the nation’s development.



Youth volunteers guide residents in administrative procedures at a public service centre in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

As the country enters the digital era, that spirit continues to be promoted on a new “frontline” – digital transformation. This process goes beyond applying information technology in management, production and daily life; it involves a comprehensive shift in how society operates on a digital foundation. It requires a workforce with knowledge, adaptability to new technologies and readiness to renew mindset – key strengths of young people.

In recent years, major policies of the Party and State have highlighted youth's role in digital transformation. Developing a digital workforce, building a digital society and promoting innovation are all closely linked to empowering the younger generation. Youth unions’ action programmes have also identified digital transformation as a central focus, aiming to form a generation of “digital youth” equipped with technological capabilities, creative mindset and responsibility in the digital environment.

“Blue-shirt” volunteers on digital transformation frontline

The pioneering spirit of youth in digital transformation is reflected in grassroots activities. In many localities nationwide, youth volunteer teams have directly supported people in accessing digital services and gradually adapting to the digital environment.

The Department of Information and Communications of Lao Cai province provides digital transformation training for the community-based digital technology team in Ta Phoi commune.(Photo: VNA)

One notable initiative is participation in “community digital technology groups.” These groups, established at villages, residential areas and neighbourhoods, mobilise local resources to help residents, small businesses and production households access and use digital technologies, platforms and services. The model aims to build “digital citizens,” promote digital transformation from grassroots to households, and serve as an important link in developing digital administration, economy, and society. It also supports strategic goals such as boosting digital literacy among the population and widening access to digital services.

Within these groups, youth union members play a core role, guiding residents in installing and using applications such as e-identification, online public services, digital payments and e-commerce platforms.



The model has been widely implemented across provinces and cities. In many areas, young people also help to put agricultural products and local specialities on e-commerce platforms. Thanks to their assistance in digital skills, many farmers and small producers have gained new opportunities to promote products, expand markets and increase value.

Youth union members practice livestreaming to sell agricultural products at a conference on digital transformation and e-commerce in economic development in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside community support, youth are also active in innovation and tech startups. Many youth-led projects apply digital technologies to address social challenges, ranging from e-commerce and edtech to agri-tech and digital management solutions and services. Their dynamism and creativity are helping shape a growing innovation startup ecosystem.

The Youth Union chapter in Khanh Hoa ward, Can Tho city, pioneers in the “digital literacy for all” movement to support local residents. (Photo: VNA) The “digital literacy” team in Cao Lanh ward, Dong Thap province, guides traders in cashless payments at My Ngai market. (Photo: VNA) Residents in Gia Tran commune, Ninh Binh province, join a “digital literacy” class. (Photo: VNA)

Youth organisations are also applying digital technologies in their own operations, from digitising member data to organising activities online and running digital communication campaigns, thereby improving engagement and efficiency.

Furthermore, youth unions have stepped up the application of digital technologies in governance and their own operations, from digitising member data to organising activities online and running digital communication campaigns, contributing to modernising operational methods and enhancing their ability to reach and connect with young people more effectively.



Inspiring aspiration for contribution among “digital youth”

Digital transformation is a long-term process that requires the participation of the entire society. In this scheme, young people are not only beneficiaries but must also become proactive innovators and drivers of change.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee hosts a seminar on green and sustainable youth entrepreneurship in Hue city in 2025. (Photo: VNA) The Youth Union chapter of Can Tho city hosts a seminar “Startups with youth” in 2025 to connect experts, speakers and young people with entrepreneurial ambitions. (Photo: VNA) The Youth Union chapter of Dong Thap province holds a seminar on youth startups linked with green transition and the circular economy in October 2025. (Photo: VNA) The HCYU Central Committee and the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee organise the 2025 “Youth Entrepreneurship Journey” and the northern semi-finals of a competition on rural youth startup in August 2025. (Photo: VNA)

To promote their pioneering role in digital transformation, priority should be given to enhancing digital capabilities among the younger generation. Equally important is a favourable environment that allows youth to unleash their creativity. Programmes supporting innovative start-ups, technology idea competitions, and applied research projects involving young people will help spark creativity and the younger generation’s drive to contribute.

Youth unions, as a space for developing young talent, should keep their ways of working, making sure youth activities match the nation’s digital transformation goals. Developing models of digital volunteering, organising digital skill training programmes, and implementing youth-led projects linked to digital transformation will provide young people with more opportunities to participate in national development.

Each stage of the nation’s development sets new tasks for the young generation. In the digital era today, digital transformation is one of the fields that most clearly reflects the pioneering spirit of youth. With their knowledge, dynamism, and aspiration for innovation, Vietnamese youth are helping spread digital skills within the community, promote innovation, and generate new momentum for national development on the journey toward building a digital government, digital economy, and digital society./.