LongForm Vietnam tourism targets 45–50 million international visitors by 2030 Vietnam’s tourism sector has set an ambitious target of welcoming between 45-50 million international visitors by 2030, under an adjusted national tourism development plan for the 2021–2030 period with a vision to 2045.



The revised plan outlines a comprehensive strategy to transform tourism into a key economic sector that plays an important role in the country’s economic structure, while promoting sustainable and high-quality growth across the industry.

Under the new orientation, Vietnam’s tourism sector is expected to develop in a professional and modern direction, with a stronger focus on depth, quality and efficiency. Rather than focusing solely on increasing visitor numbers, the industry aims to enhance value-added services, increase its overall economic contribution and generate broader spillover effects that support the development of other sectors such as transport, hospitality, culture, retail and creative industries.

Vietnam’s tourism sector is gradually strengthening its role as a key economic driver. (Photo: VNA)

The adjusted planning framework highlights the importance of developing both international and domestic tourism markets simultaneously. International tourism will continue to serve as a major growth driver. Meanwhile, the domestic tourism market, which has demonstrated strong resilience and stability in recent years, will remain an important pillar of the industry’s development.

The plan also stresses the importance of strengthening linkages between tourism and other economic sectors, promoting regional and interregional connectivity, and forming tourism corridors connected with domestic and international economic corridors.

Tourism development will be guided by green growth and the circular economy, aiming to maximise contributions to global sustainable development goals. As a result, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and the maintenance of social stability and security are identified as key requirements throughout the development process.

One of the most notable elements of the revised planning is its strong environmental commitment. By 2030, all tourist destinations, accommodation establishments and coastal tourism services nationwide are expected to eliminate the use of single-use plastic products and non-biodegradable plastic bags. Tourism businesses are encouraged to adopt environmentally friendly practices and gradually transition toward circular economy models that emphasise reuse, waste reduction and sustainable resource management.

Vietnam lure foreign tourists (Photo: VNA)

In terms of concrete targets, Vietnam aims to welcome between 45-50 million international tourists by 2030, representing an average annual growth rate of 16-19%.



In addition, it is projected to generate approximately 12 million jobs nationwide, including around 4 million direct jobs. Accommodation infrastructure will also expand significantly to meet growing demand from both international and domestic travellers. The country aims to develop about 2.5 million guest rooms across hotels, resorts and other forms of lodging by 2030.

Regarding spatial development, the revised plan emphasises tourism development linked with major urban centres such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, and Can Tho, along with specialised tourist destinations like Hoi An, Hue, Sa Pa, Ha Long, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Phan Thiet, and Phu Quoc. These locations will become hubs for high-quality tourism products, closely associated with cultural industries and the night-time economy.

Tourists enjoy sightseeing while contributing to environmental protection. (Photo: VNA)

Regional linkages and development corridors, including North–South and East–West tourism corridors, will connect localities within the country as well as with neighbouring countries. This aims to maximise advantages in tourism resources and infrastructure, while expanding cross-border tourism development space.

Within the development structure, several tourism centres and growth poles have been clearly identified. Da Nang is oriented as a growth pole for the Central and Central Highlands regions, while Ho Chi Minh City serves as the core driver for tourism development in the Southeast and the Mekong Delta.



The plan also sets a goal of forming seven key tourism development zones nationwide. By 2030, focus will be placed on developing five priority areas. After 2030, additional development zones will be expanded in the Northern Midlands and Mountainous regions, as well as the Northwest.

Green tourism is seen as the key to sustainable tourism development. (Photo: VNA)

In addition, ten major tourism centres associated with urban areas with outstanding advantages will be prioritised for development. The focus will be on diversifying tourism products, particularly those linked to the night-time economy, high-end resorts, and cultural experiences.



Regarding resources, the plan identifies the private sector as playing a leading role in tourism investment and development. The state budget will focus on key tasks such as digital transformation, promotion and marketing, human resource training, and environmental protection, thereby creating a foundation and driving force to attract social investment.



Vietnam focuses on developing tourism linked with major urban centres, offering high-quality tourism products. (Photo: VNA)

At the same time, improving institutions and policies is considered an urgent requirement. Relevant laws such as the Tourism Law, the Land Law, and the Investment Law will be reviewed, amended, and supplemented to create a more favourable legal framework for tourism development.



Special mechanisms for developing the night-time economy, supporting businesses, streamlining immigration procedures, and expanding visa exemption policies will also be promoted to enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism industry in the international market.



Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City serve as gateways and key drivers of Vietnam’s tourism development. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism sector in 2025, for the first time in its history, served around 135.5 million domestic tourists and welcomed nearly 21.2 million international arrivals, up more than 20% year-on-year and exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels, while total revenue surpassed 1 quadrillion VND (about 38 billion USD).

The rice harvest season in the highland commune of Xim Vang. (Photo: VNA)

With national GDP growing by 8.02% in 2025, the service sector was assessed as recording strong expansion and contributing more than half of overall economic growth, with tourism identified as a key driving force.

Looking ahead to 2026, the tourism sector targets about 25 million international arrivals, 150 million domestic holidaymakers and total revenue of around 1.12 quadrillion VND (approximately 43 billion USD), reflecting its ambition to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector in line with the Government's goals.

Major cities are focusing on tourism linked to the night-time economy, high-end resorts and cultural experiences. (Photo: VNA)

According to Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the sector will focus on key product lines such as cultural tourism, nature-based tourism, marine and island tourism, and urban sightseeing.



Alongside these traditional products, localities and businesses are stepping up investment in creative, smart and green tourism products, including volunteer tourism, environmental protection tours, film set experiences, agricultural and rural tourism, street music activities, educational tourism linked to military experience, as well as virtual reality applications and automated guiding systems./.