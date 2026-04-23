FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT GAINS PACE IN VIETNAM Since early 2026, FDI inflows into Vietnam have not only grown in size but are also quickly moving toward high-tech industries, data, and green manufacturing. This shift offers a chance to boost Vietnam’s role in the global value chain, while also creating an urgent need to raise the quality of incoming investment. Dong Nai province is a magnet for foreign direct investment. (Photo: VNA)

A clear shift

Suan Teck Kin, Head of Research, Executive Director at UOB (Source: UOB)

According to Suan Teck Kin, Head of Research, Executive Director at United Overseas Bank (UOB), Vietnam’s economy maintained strong momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with GDP growth reaching 7.83%. Notably, FDI inflows continued to surge, with total registered capital estimated at around 15.2 billion USD, up 42.9% year-on-year, while disbursed capital reached 5.41 billion USD, the highest Q1 level in the past five years. The manufacturing and processing sector accounted for more than 70% of total capital, reflecting how global supply chain shifts are creating strong pull factors for Vietnam.

Since the start of the year, a series of large-scale projects have been launched. A standout is the artificial intelligence (AI) data centre project at Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park, with a total investment of about 2.1 billion USD, backed by a joint venture between Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC), Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation, and international partners. Construction is expected to begin this month.

The Acecook Vinh Long plant (Photo: Acecook)

Multinational corporations are also ramping up investments in green-oriented manufacturing. The Acecook plant in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, with an investment of 200 million USD and an annual capacity of 81,000 tonnes, is designed under a low-emission model and is expected to cut approximately 75,000 tonnes of CO₂ each year. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola continues to expand its production complexes, integrating advanced technologies to optimise supply chains and improve operational efficiency.

Andy Reed, Global Trade Manager at the Port of Portland, said the port has proposed cooperation with Saigon Newport Corporation to establish a direct shipping route between the Port of Portland and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex. This will form a stable trans-Pacific logistics corridor, enabling Vietnamese goods to better access markets in the US and Canada.

According to Tran Phu Lu, Acting Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, the continued expansion of major consumer groups indicates that Vietnam is transitioning from a consumption market to a key manufacturing hub in the region.

Ultra-large container ship M/V OOCL SPAIN calls at Gemalink Port in the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port cluster, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Opportunities to upgrade FDI quality

Amid the strong inflow of FDI into Vietnam, Le Na, Head of FDI Advisory at UOB Vietnam, noted that investors are increasingly concerned about macroeconomic stability, cost of capital, and access to finance. Therefore, maintaining system liquidity, as well as stable interest and exchange rates, is critical to preserving competitiveness.

Nearly 2,000 tonnes of “Made in Vietnam” modules manufactured by Doosan Vina are shipped to the US market. (Photo: VNA) Workers produce handheld power tools at the Keystone Electrical Vietnam factory project in Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park, Thai Thuy commune, Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA) A production line for camera modules and electronic components at the factory of the wholly Korean-owned MCNEX VINA Co., Ltd. in Phuc Son Industrial Park, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA) Electronic components are manufactured at the Star Engineers Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Binh Xuyen I Industrial Park, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

In the long term, improving the quality of FDI must go hand in hand with strengthening the overall capacity of the economy. This includes completing strategic infrastructure, particularly in logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure, to create a solid foundation for high-tech industries and large-scale manufacturing.

Civil servants receive dossiers from residents and businesses at the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Centre. (Photo: VNA) The Hanbaram wind power project in Khanh Hoa province supplies electricity to the national grid. (Photo: VNA) Managing and operating the power grid using information technology at the Ho Chi Minh City Power System Dispatch Centre. (Photo: VNA) Lach Huyen International Port in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is striving to complete strategic infrastructure and accelerate administrative reform to facilitate large-scale production. (Illustrative photos: VNA)

At the same time, administrative reform must be more substantive, helping cut compliance costs and shorten processing times - factors that investors increasingly prioritise. Another key pillar is the development of high-quality human resources aligned with the needs of technology-driven sectors such as semiconductors, AI, and modern logistics. This is essential for shifting from broad-based FDI attraction to deeper, value-added investment.

According to economist Dr Can Van Luc, strengthening linkages between FDI enterprises and domestic firms is also decisive. As industrial clusters and local supply chains take shape, Vietnamese companies can integrate more deeply into global production networks rather than remaining at the assembly stage. At the same time, prioritising green and sustainable investment aligned with ESG standards will enable Vietnam to stay ahead of shifting global capital flows in the coming period.

Gregory Harris, Principal Commercial Officer at the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the Ho Chi Minh City – Oregon Economic Cooperation Forum on April 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Gregory Harris, Principal Commercial Officer at the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, noted that the US currently has more than 900 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City, with total capital of around 7.6 billion USD. Nationwide, there are over 1,500 projects with registered capital exceeding 12.5 billion USD. Vietnam’s exports to the US reached more than 151.8 billion USD in 2025, while the first two months of 2026 alone recorded 23.84 billion USD, up 21.9% year-on-year. These figures underscore Vietnam’s position as one of the most dynamic economies in the region. Rising trade volumes are driving strong demand for logistics infrastructure and supply chain development, opening up further opportunities for US businesses to deepen their engagement as long-term investors./.