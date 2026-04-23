HUNG KINGS COMMEMORATION FEATURES TRADITIONAL VALUES, NATIONAL SPIRIT The ritual team from Chu Hoa commune, Phu Tho province, perform the ceremonial offering to Lac Long Quan, the father of the first Hung King. (Photo: VNA)

Each year, in the third lunar month, streams of people from across the country and overseas Vietnamese communities converge on the Hung Kings Temple historical site, a place imbued with the sacred essence of the Vietnamese nation. The Hung Kings Commemoration Day is a major occasion to honour the legendary founders of the nation’s foundation, and also a thread binding Vietnamese communities worldwide – where the past, present, and future meet within a unique spiritual and cultural space.



A journey back to the roots



Large crowds of people offer incense at Thuong (Upper) Temple on the morning of April 6, 2025 (the 9th day of the third lunar month). (Photo: VNA)

As Vietnam advances in an era marked by fast development, shrinking geographical distances through technology, and expanding international exchange, the significance of spiritual anchors such as the Hung Kings Commemoration Day – the Hung Kings Temple Festival has become ever more profound. From this sacred site, a powerful current spreads outward, connecting millions of Vietnamese hearts, whether at home or abroad, with a deep sense of belonging and reverence, expressed through offerings of incense to their ancestors.

Luong Xuan Thinh, a Vietnamese expatriate residing in the Czech Republic, shared his feelings, noting that despite years away from his homeland, the arrival of the third lunar month invariably stirs a deep longing for his roots and for the Commemoration Day. Visiting the Hung Kings Temple for the first time to pay tribute, he found the cultural practice both unique and profoundly sacred, a tradition of gratitude to ancestors preserved across generations.



“For younger generations, particularly those raised overseas, opportunities to engage directly with traditional values are limited. Each time I return to the Hung Kings Temple, I make a point of explaining the deeper meaning of the Commemoration Day to my children, so they remain proud of and mindful of their Vietnamese identity,” he said.

Nguyen Dac Thuy, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Phu Tho province. (Photo: Department of Foreign Affairs of Phu Tho)

In recent years, efforts to connect overseas Vietnamese with their homeland, especially through activities linked to the commemoration of the legendary ancestors, have been implemented systematically and effectively by the northern province of Phu Tho, which houses the temple.

Nguyen Dac Thuy, Director of the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, noted that Phu Tho has coordinated with ministries, central agencies, diplomatic missions, and relevant organisations to arrange visits for overseas Vietnamese delegations to offer incense at the temple. In recent years alone, hundreds of expatriates from across the globe have been brought back to the ancestral land to pay tribute to their forebears. Beyond its spiritual significance, this initiative has helped strengthen the great national solidarity. Activities for overseas Vietnamese have also expanded beyond ceremonial offerings to include cultural exchanges, study visits, and history exploration, thereby reinforcing ties with the homeland.



On the morning of April 18, 2024 (the 10th day of the third lunar month), the 2024 Hung Kings commemoration ceremony is held at the Hung Kings Communal House historical and cultural relic site in Trung Vuong ward, Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)

On the afternoon of April 6, 2025, the Vinh Phu fellow-countrymen association (Vinh Phuc – Phu Tho) in Germany holds the Hung Kings commemoration ceremony in Leipzig to express their gratitude to the ancestors. (Photo: VNA) Nguyen Quoc Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Malaysia–Vietnam Friendship Association, presides over the ritual and incense offering ceremony in honour of the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA) People in Dak Lak province offer incense in commemoration of the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA) The Hung Kings commemoration ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple in Giao Khau hamlet, Ca Mau province, bears the distinctive cultural identity of people in Vietnam’s southernmost region. (Photo: VNA)

On the morning of April 18, 2024 (the 10th day of the third lunar month), the Party organisation, authorities and people of Can Tho hold the Hung Kings commemoration ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple in Binh Thuy, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA) On the morning of 18 April 2024 (the 10th day of the third lunar month), the Party organisation, authorities and people of Can Tho solemnly held the 2024 Hung Kings Commemoration Ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple in Binh Thuy District, Can Tho City

In the context of deepening global integration, the province has also emphasised promoting the worship of Hung Kings globally, inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012. Through cultural diplomacy, the image of the temple and Commemoration Day has become a defining symbol of Vietnamese culture internationally.



Many overseas Vietnamese, after attending the festival, have themselves turned into active “bridges” introducing the nation’s cultural values to the international community – clear evidence of the enduring resonance of this distinctly Vietnamese heritage.



The palanquin procession of Hy Cuong commune in 2024. (Photo: VNA) The ceremonial procession, including the palanquin bearers and ritual offerings, sets off from the courtyard of the Hung Kings Temple Festival Centre, passing through the ceremonial gate, Ha (Lower) Temple and Trung (Middle) Temple and proceeding up to Thuong (Upper) Temple. (Photo: VNA) The palanquin procession of communes, wards and townships from surrounding areas to the Special National Historical Relic Site of the Hung Kings Temple Complex. (Photo: VNA)

Preserving identity, spreading values



Beyond its significance as an occasion to pay tribute to ancestors, the Hung King Commemoration Day also provides a living space for preserving and bringing into play traditional cultural values. At the temple, rituals such as incense offering, palanquin processions, and ceremonial rites are conducted with solemnity and strict adherence to tradition, vividly recreating the spiritual life of the Hung Kings era.



Artisans from the original Xoan singing villages perform the folk singing genre at Hung Lo Communal House in Hung Lo commune to serve visitors to the Hung Kings Temple Festival 2024. (Photo: VNA) The sticky rice pounding competition during the 9th contest for making banh chung (spare glutinous rice cakes) and banh giay (round glutinous rice cakes) in Phu Tho, held as part of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day – Hung Kings Temple Festival, on April 8, 2022 (the 8th day of the third lunar month). (Photo: VNA) A performance of bronze drum beating and traditional duong pestle pounding at the Hung Kings Museum, located within the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site, during the 2025 Hung Kings Commemoration Day. (Photo: VNA) Members of the Cultural Camp Association in Viet Tri, Phu Tho province, make banh chung and banh giay at the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside these, folk cultural activities, including Xoan singing, bronze drum performances, and traditional contests such as making banh chung (square glutinous rice cake) and banh giay (round glutinous rice cake), draw large crowds. These practices, once thought confined to the past, are brought vividly to life within the festival setting, enriching experiences for both residents and visitors.



Pham Ba Khiem, a folk culture researcher in Phu Tho, said few nations in the world observe a common anniversary for the entire population to pay tribute to ancestors. This distinction underscores the unique role of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day in Vietnamese people’s spiritual life.



Amid the pressure of globalisation, where traditional cultural values face numerous challenges, the preservation and promotion of festivals like this have become increasingly vital. They not only safeguard heritage but also serve as a cornerstone for shaping and affirming Vietnam’s cultural identity in the new era./.