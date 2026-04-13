LongForm GREATER EFFORTS NEEDED FOR HERITAGE TO SHAPE HANOI’S IDENTITY Hanoi boasts a rich cultural legacy, with 6,489 historical and cultural sites, nearly 1,793 elements of intangible heritage, thousands of craft villages and hundreds of national treasures, an immense reservoir of values built over a millennium of Thang Long civilisation. Yet as the city undergoes rapid urban transformation, turning heritage into a living asset that defines its identity, integrates into contemporary life and becomes part of its development “pulse” is no longer a strategic consideration but an urgent imperative in shaping Hanoi as a creative, civilised and sustainable capital.

Hanoi boasts a rich cultural legacy, with 6,489 historical and cultural sites. (Photo: VNA)

Heritage as a living resource

At the international seminar “The journey to transform cultural heritage into assets for cultural industry development” held at the Hanoi Museum, a central message emerged: cultural heritage should not be preserved in isolation but leveraged as a driver of development. While this approach reflects global trends, translating it into effective action remains a complex task.

A traditional art performance at the international seminar “The journey to transform cultural heritage into assets for cultural industry development” held at the Hanoi Museum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi holds unique advantages, with more than a thousand years of history since the 1010 Edict on the Transfer of the Capital, alongside a rich and diverse heritage ecosystem spanning temples, pagodas, the Old Quarter, craft villages, festivals and social customs. Its membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network further raises expectations, not only to safeguard heritage but to reinterpret it in ways that resonate with contemporary society.

In practice, once “activated”, heritage can clearly become a dynamic resource. In recent years, many of Hanoi’s cultural spaces have been revitalised, shifting from static attractions to hubs for experience, creativity and interaction.

At the Temple of Literature, the night tour “Essence of Confucian learning” exemplifies this shift. The historic site is reimagined through light, sound and modern technologies, vividly recreating the scholarly journey of past generations. Visitors are encouraged to engage actively, interacting with digital applications, experiencing traditional classrooms and exploring history through 3D mapping.

The night tour “Essence of Confucian learning” at the Temple of Literature (Photo: VNA)

Elsewhere, heritage sites are also being reinterpreted. At the Hoa Lo Prison, the “Sacred Night” tours have gained popularity, particularly among younger visitors, presenting history through emotionally engaging narratives that deepen public connection.

The night tour experience at Hoa Lo Prison is one of the most successful and influential tourism products. (Photo: VNA)

“Sacred Night” is an immersive evening tour model at the Hoa Lo Prison historical site. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel is evolving into a creative cultural space, offering experiences such as the “Decoding the Citadel” night tour, the digital platform “Thang Long Capital” and educational programmes. The integration of preservation with digital technology is opening new ways to connect heritage with the public.

The night tour “Decoding the Citadel” and the digital space “Thang Long Capital” combine heritage conservation with digital technology, opening up new approaches and bringing heritage closer to the public. (Photo: VNA)

These initiatives point to a broader trend: heritage is no longer static but increasingly embedded in urban life. When effectively leveraged, it can generate economic value, strengthen the city’s brand and, crucially, reinforce cultural identity.

From policy to practice

Despite its potential, Hanoi still faces several bottlenecks in transforming heritage into a tangible asset, including limited awareness of cultural industries, a lack of effective models, constraints in socialisation mechanisms, shortages of skilled human resources, and fragmented, insufficiently digitised heritage data.

Hanoi aims to become the country’s centre for cultural industries. (Photo: VNA)

These challenges persist even as the city aspires to become a national hub for cultural industries. Without addressing them, heritage risks remaining a latent asset rather than a true development resource.

As suggested by UNESCO experts, heritage should be approached as an integrated system encompassing space, people and everyday life. This perspective can inform urban planning, cultural tourism development and the creation of clear economic drivers.

The Politburo's Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW is seen as a key milestone, opening up a new direction for the capital’s cultural development. (Photo: VNA)

In this context, the Politburo's Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW is seen as a key milestone, opening up a new direction for the capital’s cultural development. It defines “culture – identity – creativity” as core values and underscores the need to transform heritage into “living assets” linked to tourism, arts and cultural industries, marking a shift from preservation to promotion and from static to dynamic development.

“ The resolution places culture at the heart of the development strategy, viewing it as both a foundation and a driving force. This approach aligns with global trends, where culture is increasingly recognised as a form of soft power for nations and cities. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Hoai Son, a standing member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs

Building identity through heritage

From practical models to policy direction, Hanoi is entering a critical transition, from preserving heritage to unlocking its value. However, for heritage to truly shape identity, broader and more systematic efforts are required.

First, communities must be placed at the centre. Artisans, craft villages and local residents should be seen not only as custodians but as key actors in preserving and renewing heritage. At the same time, heritage needs to be integrated into urban planning, ensuring that cultural elements are embedded in every development project rather than treated as an afterthought.

In parallel, a comprehensive cultural industry ecosystem should be developed, covering training, finance and data infrastructure, so that heritage can generate clear value chains. Equally important is maintaining authenticity, development must not come at the expense of cultural essence. A modern Hanoi that loses its cultural depth would struggle to retain its distinct identity.

Hanoi is shifting from heritage preservation to unlocking and promoting heritage values. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi now stands at a pivotal moment, with the opportunity to become a model for cultural development in the digital age. However, identity cannot be built overnight, it is shaped over time through the ways people live, preserve and innovate on the foundation of heritage.

Preserving heritage is not about nostalgia, but about ensuring that amid rapid growth and deep integration, Hanoi can still recognise itself. In that sense, heritage is no longer merely a reflection of the past but a foundation for the future, a lasting “breath” that defines the identity of a thousand-year-old capital./.